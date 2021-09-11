The song sits above global smash hits from major superstars like 'Stay' by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. It also sits above global anthems from Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, The Weeknd and more.

The version of 'Love Nwantiti' which sits atop the charts features Axel and DJ Yo.

Initially released on Ckay's sophomore EP, Ckay The First in 2019, the song blew up when its video version featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Ckay has since created several remixes of the record for mileage. Since then, Winnie Harlow has danced to the song on her Instagram stories.

This is good news for the industry.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

This comes after Wizkid's 'Essence' became the most-shazamed song in the US, and after Master KG's 'Jerusalema' also became the most-shazamed song in the world in Q4 2020.

What is Shazam?

According to Wikipedia, Shazam is an application that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.