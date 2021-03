On March 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy would perform via virtual means at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

He will also be a nominee at the event, where his album, Twice As Tall is up for Best World Music Album award alongside Anoushka Shankar, Antibalas and more. The news was announce on March 2, 2021. Last year, Burna Boy performed at Warner Music's pre-Grammy event.

He has already commenced rehearsals in Lagos.