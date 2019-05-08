A few days after creating a storm with his critique of international record deals, the singer due to release a summer album titled, ‘African Giant’ has again stirred the pot with his opinion on good streaming numbers.

In the streaming era, anything goes and things are blown out of proportion for a venture with minimal chances of profit. The truth is, anything can ‘blow’ and succeed.

About 10 hours ago, the singer took to his Instagram stories (@burnaboygram) and said that good streaming numbers don’t make you talented.

He types, “This streaming s**t be making people think they’re actually talented (laughs). If joke things like ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Gangnam style’ can do more numbers than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected (because) cuz of your streaming numbers.

Pulse Nigeria

"Everyone with real working brains knows what is a joke and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk nor dey reveal all. Time will reveal all."

Pulse will bring you details on this one as they unfold.