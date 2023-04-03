The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Ayra Starr shine at 2023 Dreamville Festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensations Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Victony performed at the 2023 Dreamville Festival.

Victony performed on the first day which was headlined by Usher and had performances from Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, Ari Lenox, Sir, and many more.

Grammy-award winner Burna Boy and international charting sensation Ayra Starr performed on day 2.

Burna Boy who was a co-headliner with J Cole and Drake dazzle fans with his breathtaking live performance. He delivered songs across his last album 'Love, Damini'; and a choice selection of hit singles from his discography while being assisted by his sensational The Outsiders Band.

Ayra Starr performed her hit single 'Rush' and latest record 'Sability'. Her performance was impressive as she displayed stagemanship while flaunting her dancing skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

