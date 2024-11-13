Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time

The Grammy-winning singer has reached 130 million monthly Spotify listeners to set a new record. Bruno Mars' latest feat follows the recent release of his singles 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga and his guest appearance on Rose's 'APT'.
These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.
Bruno Mars has now surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd. Canadian star The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.
Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of November 13, 2024.
- Bruno Mars - 130,612,563
- The Weeknd - 120,522,043
- Lady Gaga - 113,953,989
- Billie Eilish - 107,253,116
- Coldplay - 90,585,988
- Taylor Swift - 91,295,938
- Rihanna - 86,078,987
- Ariana Grande - 83,774,575
- Justin Bieber - 82,045,938
- Eminem - 76,795,897
- Sabrina Carpenter - 79,022,469
- Ed Sheeran - 77,551,483
- David Guetta - 75,488,878
- Drake - 75,105,070
- Post Malone - 73,161,311
- Travis Scott - 71,637,037
- Kanye West - 66,703,503
- Shakira - 65,974,570
- SZA - 65,804,982
- Dua Lipa - 64,136,480
Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.
Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record of 16 songs held by Canadian megastar Drake.