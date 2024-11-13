Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time

13 November 2024 at 10:05
Grammy-winner Bruno Mars has reached 130 million monthly Spotify listeners to set a new record. This feat follows the recent release of his singles 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga and his guest appearance on Rose's 'APT'.
Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time
Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time

The Grammy-winning singer has reached 130 million monthly Spotify listeners to set a new record. Bruno Mars' latest feat follows the recent release of his singles 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga and his guest appearance on Rose's 'APT'.

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.

Bruno Mars has now surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd. Canadian star The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.

Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of November 13, 2024.

  1. Bruno Mars - 130,612,563
  2. The Weeknd - 120,522,043
  3. Lady Gaga - 113,953,989
  4. Billie Eilish - 107,253,116
  5. Coldplay - 90,585,988
  6. Taylor Swift - 91,295,938
  7. Rihanna - 86,078,987
  8. Ariana Grande - 83,774,575
  9. Justin Bieber - 82,045,938
  10. Eminem - 76,795,897
  11. Sabrina Carpenter - 79,022,469
  12. Ed Sheeran - 77,551,483
  13. David Guetta - 75,488,878
  14. Drake - 75,105,070
  15. Post Malone - 73,161,311
  16. Travis Scott - 71,637,037
  17. Kanye West - 66,703,503
  18. Shakira - 65,974,570
  19. SZA - 65,804,982
  20. Dua Lipa - 64,136,480

Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.

Bruno Mars has garnered over 36 billion Spotify streams with 14 songs with over a billion streams which put in within touching distance of the record of 16 songs held by Canadian megastar Drake.

Music
Next Article