Bruno Mars breaks all-time Spotify monthly listener record for the second time

The Grammy-winning singer has reached 130 million monthly Spotify listeners to set a new record. Bruno Mars' latest feat follows the recent release of his singles 'Die With A Smile' with Lady Gaga and his guest appearance on Rose's 'APT'.

These singles are his first releases since he collaborated with Anderson .Paak for their 2021 Grammy Album of the Year winning project 'An Evening With The Silk Sonic'.

Bruno Mars has now surpassed the previous record of 120 million Spotify monthly listeners set by The Weeknd. Canadian star The Weeknd is the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners before breaking his record by reaching a whopping 120 million listeners.

Top 20 highest Spotify monthly listeners as of November 13, 2024.

Bruno Mars - 130,612,563 The Weeknd - 120,522,043 Lady Gaga - 113,953,989 Billie Eilish - 107,253,116 Coldplay - 90,585,988 Taylor Swift - 91,295,938 Rihanna - 86,078,987 Ariana Grande - 83,774,575 Justin Bieber - 82,045,938 Eminem - 76,795,897 Sabrina Carpenter - 79,022,469 Ed Sheeran - 77,551,483 David Guetta - 75,488,878 Drake - 75,105,070 Post Malone - 73,161,311 Travis Scott - 71,637,037 Kanye West - 66,703,503 Shakira - 65,974,570 SZA - 65,804,982 Dua Lipa - 64,136,480

Bruno Mars's record-breaking feat is a testament to his status as one of the biggest global pop stars. His music has sold millions of units, thus making him one of the most commercial artists of the 21st century.