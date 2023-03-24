ADVERTISEMENT
The Weeknd declared the most popular artist in the world

Adeayo Adebiyi

Canadian music star The Weeknd has been officially declared the most popular artist in the world by record-keeping organisation The Guinness Book of Records.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd

The Weeknd became the first artist to surpass over 100 million monthly listeners (112 million as of March 24, 2023) on Spotify a record he exclusively holds with Miley Cyrus coming distant second at 83 million monthly listeners.

The Weeknd also boasts of the most streamed song on Spotify with his hit single 'Blinding Lights' released in November 2019 holding the record with 3.4 billion streams.

The 33 years old popstar has enjoyed huge digital success across the world with his hit single 'Die For You' featuring Ariana Grande going viral on Tik Tok.

In 2021, the award-winning artist dubbed the "King of streams" by the Guinness World Record headlined Superbowl 55 after boycotting the Grammys who failed to nominate his album 'After Hours'.

