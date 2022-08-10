Bordegga - ‘Late Bloomer’; The E.P trailblazing for new school Afrobeats

Afro-fusion rising star Bordegga, announces his new project, hints fans on release date and what to expect from the EP. Here’s the biggest industry gist and more of what you will be hearing soon. Before the person next door tells it to you, why not read it here first?

Itua Ehijiele Innocent Popularly known as Bordegga, is one of Nigeria's most-talked about upcoming Afro-fusion artists at the moment. He is a prolific young talent who hails from Lagos Nigeria, in the South-West region of the country. In quite a number of in-studio and closed-door interviews, Bordegga shared the reasons for choosing a career path in music, and taking his talent to the world stage. In summary, the rising star is a singer, songwriter and business guru.

Late Bloomer contains a blend of Afro-Soul, and a good blend of Afrobeat music, sounds like something you’ve heard during ancient days fused with new blend of music to get you on the groove. From the melodious hooks, the well written verses, the outstanding production to the overall smooth delivery, the project can be summarized as Afro-Fusion at its finest.

Late bloomer is his first body of work which showcases different shades of vibes and also revolutionary music. Each track was made from real life experiences, and as such, is suitable for all ears, and hearts as well. Bordegga who believes in music as a universal language, and also its power to bring people together, decided to use this project to tell the African story in the African way.

‘Ohene’, which is the first track on the project, was written in Ghana. It was where Bordegga found peace as well as inspiration during his first experience there in 2021. The culture, sound, music, and people made him feel welcome in Ghana. Thus, the inner desire to make music for kings (ohene) and also for the beautiful queens, was sparked in him. The result is the smooth masterpiece opening the project. This song was produced by the Nigerian mystro Spellz, and mixed by Ifex.

‘Love like a river’ keeps us on the same journey that Ohene started. Relating never ending love like a river, leads us to realize that the love for someone special, is unquantifiable, and cannot be measured. We truly realize the paradox of love in this beautiful rendition with a melodious vocal backup by Tamarau brakemi, and production by Dunnie. Bordegga’s heart was filled with love for the special ones in his life at that point in time, and the result is the classic song on the project.

The next track on the project ‘Gbesumomi’ takes us straight to the dance floor. The masterpiece is specially dedicated to all the beautiful women around the world. Bordegga uses the Afrobeat tune to express himself and appreciate the pretty queens as well. In his own words, “what makes me happy the most, is seeing them dance to my tune”. Yes indeed, the groove takes us all the way, ushering in the next song on the project.

‘Mata of Afrika’ takes us straight back to the motherland. When we closely observe what Africans and especially Nigerians go through on a daily basis just for survival, we realize how strong we are to carry on to keep pushing and be successful in life. This ability to keep moving no matter what life throws at you, makes Bordegga proud to be a black man. To quote him verbatim, “we can never be underestimated or underrated”. The song is a story told in the core Afrobeat way, reminding us of the message of the great Nigerian icon Fela Kuti. He pray’s for a better Nigeria and a better Africa, one that we all would be proud to call home.

The last song on the main project ‘So True’, speaks on true love which they often say can be hard to find. The truth and irony of life however, is the fact that most people end up forgetting who they really are, in the search for love, and race of life. They fail to realize and take the chance that there might be something better out there, remaining instead in their comfort zones, thereby allowing the concepts and standards of living of others to put them in a box. Through life’s experiences (which they say is the best teacher), he’s found out that when you find the right one, true love can be so real and so true. Indeed, it is something worth fighting for.

There are also additional extras on the project as a parting gift from Bordegga to his fans; African WomanA produced by Spellz, and Sowopo produced by Dunnie.

Project Information

Title - Late Bloomer (the EP)

Artist - Bordegga

Produced by - Spellz, Dunnie, Vibe O, and Barrister (Mighty Man)

Mixed - Ifex, Rymzy, Mr Deaj, Fire Mix, and Milla

