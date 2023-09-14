Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

On September 13, 2023, Ayra Starr released her latest single 'Rhythm & Blues' which is her second release of 2023 after 'Sability' released in February.

'Rhythm & Blues' is a romantic ballad that is a gentle confession of love. Mid-tempo, reserved, and finely delivered in Ayra’s signature breezy vocals.

For Ayra Starr, 'Rhythm & Blues' is a significant intersection in her sonic growth. Reminiscent of the hearty singer the world was introduced to in 2021 via her eponymous debut EP. It reminds listeners of Ayra Starr's ability to tug at heartstrings with sonorous melodies and heartfelt writings.

Ayra Starr recently won the Best Female Artist at the 16th Headies Awards. She was also nominated for the Best African Act for her hit single 'Rush' at the 2023 VMAs.