ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian international sensation Ayra Starr is back with a new single she calls 'Rhythm & Blues'.

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'
Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

Recommended articles

On September 13, 2023, Ayra Starr released her latest single 'Rhythm & Blues' which is her second release of 2023 after 'Sability' released in February.

'Rhythm & Blues' is a romantic ballad that is a gentle confession of love. Mid-tempo, reserved, and finely delivered in Ayra’s signature breezy vocals.

For Ayra Starr, 'Rhythm & Blues' is a significant intersection in her sonic growth. Reminiscent of the hearty singer the world was introduced to in 2021 via her eponymous debut EP. It reminds listeners of Ayra Starr's ability to tug at heartstrings with sonorous melodies and heartfelt writings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr recently won the Best Female Artist at the 16th Headies Awards. She was also nominated for the Best African Act for her hit single 'Rush' at the 2023 VMAs.

Ayra Starr will be aiming to continue her superstar rise with 'Rhythm & Blues' as she prepares for the release of her sophomore album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Davido extends condolences to Mohad's family during performance

Davido extends condolences to Mohad's family during performance

Cross and Venita go head-to-head over wager task on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross and Venita go head-to-head over wager task on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DJ Kaywise under fire for insensitive cryptic post

DJ Kaywise under fire for insensitive cryptic post

Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad

Nigerian Idorenyen Uko graduates with distinction at New York Film Academy

Nigerian Idorenyen Uko graduates with distinction at New York Film Academy

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Tems makes Times 100 Next list

Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin tenders apology to Beauty for negative comments on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends one year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Burna Boy gets 7 nominations for 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards [Full Nominations List]

Ruger recants how he used to work in the church

I used to wake up at 5 am to clean the church - Ruger