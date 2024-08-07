ADVERTISEMENT
Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's new single 'Active' featuring Travis Scott ahead of new album.

Ahead of the release of his third album 'Lungu Boy', Asake has released a new single 'Active' featuring American hit-making rapper and producer Travis Scott.

The song released on August 7 is a blend of era-defining Amapiano log drum with Dance elements which made for an up-tempo party-starting record.

Asake recently released the tracklist for his third album 'Lungu Boy' which will feature guest appearances from Wizkid, Central Cee, Stormzy, and Ludmina.

In 2024, Asake released 'Only Me' and 'Wave' featuring Central Cee which is one of the tracks on the 'Lungu Boy'.

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena which he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's upcoming album will be his third in three years in what is a breathless run of hits for the era-defining superstar.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Asake has been on a steady ascension. His debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' won the Album of the Year prize at the 2023 Headies Awards. His second album 'Work of Art' had the hit single 'Lonely At The Top' which set the record for longest charting song on TurnTable Top 100.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

