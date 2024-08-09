Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Continuing his global ascension, Asake released his third album 'Lungu Boy'. The album was released on August 9, 2024, and it features several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

The album comes off the back of a run of features from Asake who collaborated with Zlatan, Ayra Starr, Victony, Tems, and Central Cee.

In 2024, Asake released 'Only Me' and 'Wave' featuring Central Cee and 'Active' featuring Travis Scott.

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena which he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in what has been a breathless run of hits for the era-defining superstar.