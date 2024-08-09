ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake aims to make it three for three with his new album 'Lungu Boy'.

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years
Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Recommended articles

Continuing his global ascension, Asake released his third album 'Lungu Boy'. The album was released on August 9, 2024, and it features several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

The album comes off the back of a run of features from Asake who collaborated with Zlatan, Ayra Starr, Victony, Tems, and Central Cee.

In 2024, Asake released 'Only Me' and 'Wave' featuring Central Cee and 'Active' featuring Travis Scott.

ADVERTISEMENT

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena which he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in what has been a breathless run of hits for the era-defining superstar.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Asake has been on a steady ascension. His debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' won the Album of the Year prize at the 2023 Headies Awards. His second album 'Work of Art' had the hit single 'Lonely At The Top' which set the record for longest charting song on TurnTable Top 100.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Actor Taye Arimoro says he lost roles for not having many Instagram followers

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

Trademark Tribunal grants Chinenye Nworah ownership of Shanty Town over Ini Edo

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

'I was deeply hurt and shocked' – Yung Miami on ex Diddy's abuse allegations

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Asake releases new album 'Lungu Boy,' his third in three years

Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Singer Rema reveals why he started smoking cigarettes

Singer Rema reveals why he started smoking cigarettes

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido, Lojay, Pheelz nominated for 2024 VMAs

Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

Rema's 'Calm Down' edges closer to becoming Africa's first RIAA diamond record

Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'

Afrobeats star Jaywon features Seyi Vibez, Spyro, Oladips on new album 'Evergreen'