Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake drops his first single of 2024.

Released on January 13, 2023, 'Only Me' is released as Asake marks his 29th birthday. The single comes off the back of his remarkable performance alongside Gunna on Sarz's hit single 'Happiness'.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, Asake has been on a steady ascension that has seen him become one of Africa's most sought-after superstars.

The award-winning musician who the hearts of listeners through his stellar blend of Fuji, Pop, Hip Hop, and Gospel music has continued to maintain his status as a hitmaker.

'Only Me' is set to kick off Asake's 2024 as the superstar is being expected to extend his mainstream dominance that kicked off in January 2022 with the release of the Olamide-assisted 'Omo Ope'.

2024 is set to be a busy one for Asake who on February 5th will be aiming to win the Best African Song Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards for his hit single 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

