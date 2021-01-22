Most people knew Jamix after he produced on Styl Plus' first two bodies of work alongside Sunky and Mekoyo.

Most notably, he produced 'Always On My Mind' off their classic sophomore album, Expressions. At the time, his producer tag was simply "JAMIX!" Later, he produced for OD and Modenine.

By 2011 he was a veteran who had evolved but was firmly stuck in Hip-Hop, which birthed, nurtured and educated him. The same year, he released his critically-acclaimed album, The Lecture. Interestingly, Styl Plus made an appearance on '24/7' off the album.

In his review for Nigerian Hip-Hop, former Editor-In-Chief of Pulse Nigeria and current Director of Marketing at Opay, Osagie Alonge described the album as comprising, "of various artistes; mostly dominated by Northern based emcees (though they have made a transition to the ‘Centre of Excellence’).

Alonge goes further to say, "Jamix plays safe by placing his trust with familiar faces on this album, the album roaster features artistes he has either previously worked with or has a strong musical bond with."

At the end of his review, he described The Lecture as "an essential album to listen to, for the young: an album to study, for the older: an album to cherish," and he was right.

While the A&R direction of the album is impeccable and it features some of the most amazing collaborations that Nigeria has ever seen, its greatest trait was its production.

With his core lessons in Hip-Hop over the years, Jamix produces a slew of enjoyable, commercially viable Hip-Hop beats, rich on resonant, authoritative melodies that only he can conjure. He also made sure that his percussion constantly produced a bounce.

That sound is birthed straight off the R&B-infused commercial Hip-Hop sound of the early-2000s which was championed by producers like J Dilla, Just Blaze, The Neptunes, Irv Gotti, Dr. Dre and a few others. The sound aided the success of several No. 1 records from that era. Its slowed down version is what Eminem used to convey a slew of D12 projects.

One only has to listen to the production for 'Hold Up' to catch the influences. That said, the beat that birthed 'Lyncology' is heavily reminiscent of Timbaland and Magoo era or the Scott Storch run between 2004 and 2008.

2011 enjoyed the residual effects of the golden year of Nigerian - 2010. Thus, songs like 'Omo Naija' found their way onto Alaba playlists and then to radio before becoming cult hits.

Nonetheless, there are some standout moments across the album. One was Terry G's moment of madness alongside 9ice and MI Abaga on, 'Omo Naija.' Even though the record dropped in and around other sentimental nationalist records like 'We Are Africans' by JJC, it found its place.

Wizkid's verse/hook on 'My Party' was another standout moment and so were Modenine's and OD's monstrous verses on the classic posse cut, 'Freestyle Session.'

When all is said and done, this writer's favourite track on the album is, 'Pull The Plug' featuring 5mics and OD.

Whatever the case is, we know we shall always have 'The Lecture,' which will be a rich bed for samples in the near future and in the right hands.

When that realization hits, we know the kids are alright, we know Nigerian Hip-Hop is great and we know we are going to be fine.

We know we shall always have an album of 24 solid beats and a bellowing legend.

Thank you, Jamix.