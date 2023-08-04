American rapper Dej Loaf taps Teni for new single 'Please Don't Go'

The palpable excitement surrounding this release attests to its potential to further elevate DeJ Loaf's legacy to new heights, firmly establishing her as a formidable and influential figure in the music industry.

DeJ Loaf's star power needs no introduction. With a successful career spanning several years, she has been celebrated for her unique voice and lyrical prowess, touching on diverse aspects of life, love, and empowerment.

Her journey began with the 2014 breakout debut studio album, Sell Sole, which garnered widespread acclaim for its refreshing blend of introspective lyrics and infectious beats. The lead single from the album, 'Try Me,' erupted into an instant sensation and propelling her into mainstream success.

Subsequent chart-toppers like 'Hey There' & 'Back Up' further solidified DeJ Loaf's position, as her raw authenticity and unapologetic storytelling struck a chord with audiences around the world.