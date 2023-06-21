Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Nigerian superstars have won several international awards of global standards for their giant feat and invaluable contributions to the promotion of Nigerian music.

Afrobeats has a long history of internationally renowned superstars from the impressive feat achieved by 2Baba, D'banj, and P-Square in the 2000s to the monumental success recorded by Wizkid, Davido, Ice Prince, Tiwa Savage, and Yemi Alade down to the more recent strides of Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, CKay, and Ayra Starr.

Here are 10 Afrobeats artists who have won international awards.

Wizkid

Wizkid is a prominent figure in modern-day Afrobeats and has also received International awards from the Grammys, Billboards Awards, Mobo Awards, BMI London Awards, and BET Awards.

Davido

Davido is Africa's most followed artist on social media and one of the biggest artists in the world. He has bagged several international awards including the BET Award, MAMA Awards, Channel O, and the KORA.

Burna Boy

The African Giant has gotten several nominations in international music awards. He emerged as the winner in some of them like the Festival, BET Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Mobo Awards.

Tems

Tems rose to prominence in the industry in 2020 after her feature in Wizkid’s Essence. She has won international awards such as the BMI London Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, BET Awards, Academy Awards, NACP Image Awards, and Silver Clef Awards.

Yemi Alade

The delectable Yemi Alade has united listeners across Africa with her delightful music. Her giant feat in the mid-2010s saw her won back to back Best Female at the 2015 & 2016 MAMA Awards.

D’banj

At the peak of his powers, the sensational hitmaker defined the Afrobeats soundscape and the African music scene. During that time, he won several international awards including the BET in 2011, MOBO in 2012, MTV Europe Awards in 2007 & 2012, and World Music Awards in 2014.

2Baba

2Baba contributed massively to the commercial success of Nigerian mainstream music through his incredible talent that delivered songs that went beyond the shores of Nigeria. He has a couple of international awards under his belt including 1 BET Award, 1 MTV Europe Music Award, 1 MOBO Award, and 1 World Music Award.

Ice Prince

The superstar rapper dominated not only the Hip Hop scene but the entire African music in the early 2010s after the release of his hugely successful 2012 debut album 'Everybody Loves Ice Prince'. Ice Prince would go on to win the Channel O Most Gifted Hip-hop Video of the Year award and BET for Best International Act in 2013.

9ice

When he dropped his album 'Gongo Aso' in 2008, 9ice rocketed to the summit of the African music industry and in recognition of his feat, he took home the MAMA Award for Best Hip Hop & MOBO Award for Best African Act in 2008.

