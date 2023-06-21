ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian stars have earned several international recognition for their exploits.

Afrobeats stars with international awards
Afrobeats stars with international awards

Recommended articles

Nigerian superstars have won several international awards of global standards for their giant feat and invaluable contributions to the promotion of Nigerian music.

Afrobeats has a long history of internationally renowned superstars from the impressive feat achieved by 2Baba, D'banj, and P-Square in the 2000s to the monumental success recorded by Wizkid, Davido, Ice Prince, Tiwa Savage, and Yemi Alade down to the more recent strides of Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, CKay, and Ayra Starr.

Here are 10 Afrobeats artists who have won international awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid is a prominent figure in modern-day Afrobeats and has also received International awards from the Grammys, Billboards Awards, Mobo Awards, BMI London Awards, and BET Awards.

Davido is Africa's most followed artist on social media and one of the biggest artists in the world. He has bagged several international awards including the BET Award, MAMA Awards, Channel O, and the KORA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Giant has gotten several nominations in international music awards. He emerged as the winner in some of them like the Festival, BET Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and Mobo Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems rose to prominence in the industry in 2020 after her feature in Wizkid’s Essence. She has won international awards such as the BMI London Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, BET Awards, Academy Awards, NACP Image Awards, and Silver Clef Awards.

The delectable Yemi Alade has united listeners across Africa with her delightful music. Her giant feat in the mid-2010s saw her won back to back Best Female at the 2015 & 2016 MAMA Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the peak of his powers, the sensational hitmaker defined the Afrobeats soundscape and the African music scene. During that time, he won several international awards including the BET in 2011, MOBO in 2012, MTV Europe Awards in 2007 & 2012, and World Music Awards in 2014.

2Baba contributed massively to the commercial success of Nigerian mainstream music through his incredible talent that delivered songs that went beyond the shores of Nigeria. He has a couple of international awards under his belt including 1 BET Award, 1 MTV Europe Music Award, 1 MOBO Award, and 1 World Music Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The superstar rapper dominated not only the Hip Hop scene but the entire African music in the early 2010s after the release of his hugely successful 2012 debut album 'Everybody Loves Ice Prince'. Ice Prince would go on to win the Channel O Most Gifted Hip-hop Video of the Year award and BET for Best International Act in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he dropped his album 'Gongo Aso' in 2008, 9ice rocketed to the summit of the African music industry and in recognition of his feat, he took home the MAMA Award for Best Hip Hop & MOBO Award for Best African Act in 2008.

P-Square is the most famous group in African music with their incredible catalog and captivating dance moves shaping the experience of a generation. The legends have won 5 Channel O Awards, 3 MAMA Awards, and 1 KORA award.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

How music documentation is contributing to the growth of the Nigerian music industry

How music documentation is contributing to the growth of the Nigerian music industry

Chris Hemsworth breaks down crazy prison fight scene in 'Extraction 2' [Exclusive]

Chris Hemsworth breaks down crazy prison fight scene in 'Extraction 2' [Exclusive]

Ifunanya Obika's journey to Annecy 2023 with Access Bank's W Community

Ifunanya Obika's journey to Annecy 2023 with Access Bank's W Community

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake & Olamide records top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100