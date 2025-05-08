Wizkid cancels multiple North America dates on 'Morayo' Tour; Associate reveals possible reason

Grammy award-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid has cancelled several dates on the North American leg of his much-anticipated ‘Morayo’ world tour , sparking concern among fans and insiders alike.

The cancelled shows include major venues such as:

While his team has yet to release an official statement explaining the latest development, fans are anxiously awaiting clarity — and possible new dates.

Despite the setback, sources suggest that the European leg of the Morayo Tour is still set to go on as planned, with no current indications of change.

However, reactions online hint at deeper personal struggles for the ‘ IDK ’ crooner. A close associate, Godson , stirred concern on social media when he responded to a fan’s inquiry about the cancellations by asking for prayers for Wizkid.

“Add him to your prayer. Personally, I think he’s still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this. Sad,” Godson posted.

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support, urging the Star Boy to take all the time he needs to heal.

“This Guy is Finished” – Fans React as Wizkid Cancels Tour Dates

News of Wizkid’s North American tour cancellations has sparked a social media frenzy, with fans and critics flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with mixed reactions — ranging from deep concern to outright mockery.

Some fans expressed disappointment over the show cancellations, while others pointed fingers at poor planning, low ticket sales, and questionable timing.

Here are some of the most viral reactions:

@abazwhyllzz: “So none of his fans could buy ticket despite the ticket price reduction??? Brooo, this guy is finished.”

@mafia3O: “Cancelled in the midnight thinking people would not notice.”

@bigHotbaby1: “Wizkid scheduled his tour the same day there’s a big game in New York? Who’s advising this guy?”

@Zillionhood: “WizKid should retire this year with little dignity, by 2026 he will be retiring with mucha shame on him.”

@twnty__one: “Shey dem him fans no see money buy ticket ni or why the cancellation? Lol popsy una.”