Ice Prince clarifies that he, not Davido is the first African artist to receive BET award on stage

Nigerian singer, Ice Prince, has clarified the notion among Nigerian music enthusiasts that Davido is the first African artist to receive a BET award on stage at the ceremony.

According to the Oleku singer, he attained the feat of receiving his BET award on stage before Davido.

Note that until recent years, African artists used to receive their BET award backstage away from the bright lights at the ceremony.

However, while speaking on a recent episode of ‘Listening’, Ice Prince, who won the Best International Act, Africa Award in 2013, claimed that he was the one who broke the jinx, not Davido, who was wrongly credited with the feat by fans. He said,

I am the first African artist to go on a BET stage and receive an award solo… When you guys talk about it, you guys give that credit to Davido.

Recall that Davido captured attention with his acceptance speech at the BET Awards in 2018 after winning the Best International Act award.

He used his speech to call for greater collaborations between US and African musicians.

Meanwhile, Ice Prince while speaking recently recounted his ordeal during a six day spell in Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos.

He described the experience as one he would not wish on his enemy.

The rapper was jailed in September 2022 over allegations of assaulting a police officer.

Telling his side of the story of what led to his arrest, Ice Prince claimed that his arrest was a misunderstanding, stating that he was joking with the police officer when he drove off during a stop-and-search operation.