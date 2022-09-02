Artist: Sound Sultan
Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'
Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan has released his first Post humous project an EP titled 'Reality CHQ'.
Album Title: Reality CHQ
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 - ID Cabasa)
Song Art:
Length: 17 minutes 01 Seconds
Features: 3 - 2baba, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan
Label: Naija Ninja/ Empire
Details/Takeaway: Sound Sultan is an Afrobeats legend whose music has served not only as a form of entertainment but also has instrument of social change. His latest project is a post humous EP 'Reality CHQ' through which he leaves an enduring part of himself while calling for a better society.
