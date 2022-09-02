RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan has released his first Post humous project an EP titled 'Reality CHQ'.

Sound Sultan-Reality CHQ
Sound Sultan-Reality CHQ

Artist: Sound Sultan

Album Title: Reality CHQ

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 - ID Cabasa)

Song Art:

Sound Sultan- Reality CHQ
Sound Sultan- Reality CHQ Pulse Nigeria

Length: 17 minutes 01 Seconds

Features: 3 - 2baba, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan

Label: Naija Ninja/ Empire

Details/Takeaway: Sound Sultan is an Afrobeats legend whose music has served not only as a form of entertainment but also has instrument of social change. His latest project is a post humous EP 'Reality CHQ' through which he leaves an enduring part of himself while calling for a better society.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
