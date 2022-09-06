Ada Ehi selected as honoree for the 12th Edition of the African Achievers Awards

The African Achievers Awards is an annual prestigious awards event geared at recognizing excellent individuals and organizations that have contributed immensely to the advancement of the developmental sector of the African continent.

The Award ceremony has been rated by FORBES Magazine as one of the most prestigious award Ceremonies on the African continent. AAA has partnered with top Global reputation management firm; Reputation Poll International (United Kingdom) for the 12th edition of the awards.

Furthermore, we believe that the nomination of Ada Ehi for this prestigious award is due to her extraordinary ability in the musical arts which is experienced in the authenticity of her lyrics, musicality, and her stunning music videos.