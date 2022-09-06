Recently, she has been shortlisted and selected as an honoree for the 12th Edition of the African Achievers Awards. She has been selected amongst top achievers in Africa to participate in the 2022 African Achievers Awards and International Summit/Honors taking place at the House of Parliament, Westminster, London, United Kingdom on the 20th of September 2022.
Ada Ehi selected as honoree for the 12th Edition of the African Achievers Awards
Ada Ehi Moses, professionally known as Ada Ehi is a prominent singer-songwriter whose work has helped shape the gospel sound in Africa. She has released many critically acclaimed records which have become anthems across the world.
The African Achievers Awards is an annual prestigious awards event geared at recognizing excellent individuals and organizations that have contributed immensely to the advancement of the developmental sector of the African continent.
The Award ceremony has been rated by FORBES Magazine as one of the most prestigious award Ceremonies on the African continent. AAA has partnered with top Global reputation management firm; Reputation Poll International (United Kingdom) for the 12th edition of the awards.
Furthermore, we believe that the nomination of Ada Ehi for this prestigious award is due to her extraordinary ability in the musical arts which is experienced in the authenticity of her lyrics, musicality, and her stunning music videos.
Her successful musical career has also accorded her the privilege to perform in several countries, headlined her tour and concert (Ada Live in Future Now Concert) in countries such as the UK, South Africa, Zambia, Cote de voire, Suriname, and Congo amongst others, and at reputable events such as ‘The Experience Lagos’, the largest Gospel festival in the world sharing the stage with the likes of Hillsong, Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Sinach and many global Christian music icons, while making global impacts through her sound her personality.
