ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'
Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

Recommended articles

Continuing his global ascension, Asake has announced the release date for his upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'. The album will be released on August 9, 2024, featuring several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

Asake - 'Lungu Boy' tracklist
Asake - 'Lungu Boy' tracklist Pulse Nigeria

The 14-track album will be the Grammy nominee's third album in three years as he continues the era-defining run that has rocketed him to super status. From the tracklist and guest appearances, there are several reasons listeners should be excited about 'Lungu Boy'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

Asake's blend of Fuji music with Amapiano elements delivered a vibrant Afrobeats cocktail with which he dominated the scene. Earlier this year, he teased the Fuji fusing song during his tour which has since gone viral.

On 'Lungu Boy,' listeners should expect a continuation of this exploration with songs like 'Fuji Vibe' and 'Ligali' whose title suggests Fuji influences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Kingdom is Afrobeats' strongest market in the West thanks to Nigeria's huge diaspora population.

Asake's popularity in the UK was confirmed in 2023 when he sold out the iconic O2 Arena and in the acceptance, his album 'Work of Art' was enjoyed in the country.

Asake is consolidating on this success with collaborations with British superstar rappers Stromzy and Central Cee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022, Asake has collaborated with notable Nigerian superstars including Burna Boy, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Tems, and Victony.

On 'Lungu Boy,' Asake features Grammy winner Wizkid. This is a testament to his ability to pull heavy hitters on his album.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his fame rising, Asake nurses global ambitions. This is reflected in his partnership with American hitmaker Travis Scott and Brazilian superstar Ludmina.

The collaborations position Asake to introduce his music to new listeners in the United States and Latin America.

Asake's debut and sophomore albums were generously filled with chart-topping hit singles which reinforces his surreal run. As he aims to make it three of three with 'Lungu Boy,' listeners can expect party-starting records on the album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bobrisky regains freedom after 6 months jail term, fans celebrate new look

Bobrisky regains freedom after 6 months jail term, fans celebrate new look

Don’t spray money - Bobrisky says after release from prison

Don’t spray money - Bobrisky says after release from prison

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

Here are 5 takeaways from the tracklist of Asake's upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onyeka Onwenu set to release memoir: My Father's Daughter

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle

Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle