A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

Ahead of the release of 'Morayo', this week's Afrobeats throwback takes a look at Wizkid's discography which is made up of some of Nigeria's pop music's most iconic albums.

In ranking Wizkid's albums, we shall consider the success both immediate and long term, its influence on his career trajectory and the soundscape, as well as the inherent quality of each project.

Here is a ranking of Wizkid's albums (LP & EPs).

7. More Love, Less Ego

Some people opine that Wizkid's sixth album 'MLLE', failed to scratch beyond the surface because of the high standard set by its predecessor 'Made In Lagos'.

Others, including this writer, will argue that the album simply failed to deliver much excitement to an audience who was already familiar with the mid-tempo RnB fusion it packed. While the album carried notable era-defining log drum elements, it still straddled the Mid-tempo bounce Wizkid deployed across Afrobeats and Dancehall exploration.

However, the album has gotten far less praise than it deserves as it houses some of Wizkid's finest performances in 'Flower Pads' and 'Frames'.

6. Soundman Vol 2 EP

After his fifth LP 'More Love, Less Ego' failed to reach the levels of its predecessor, Wizkid took a breather and returned with the 'S2 EP' where he doubled down on the lush fusion he favours.

The EP restates his desire to make tunes that capture his ease and comfort as a star with nothing else to prove. The notable track 'IDK' featuring Zlatan retains his core while appealing to the home front.

5. Soundman Vol. 1 EP

'Soundman' EP is the mood board on which Wizkid developed the mid-tempo RnB fusion and lush sound that will inform his subsequent projects.

Coming off the back of his daring album 'Sounds From The Other Side,' this EP was an attempt to reconnect with the Afrobeats audience that felt isolated on his cross-over album without shredding away his newfound sound.

For this, Wizkid combined with ace music producers Blaq Jerzee and Kel P who crafted luxuriant sounds that serve as a template for the Afrobeats and foreign hybrid he wished to make.

The EP delivered the notable records 'Jam' and 'Electric', and it would set the mood for his highly successful 'Made In Lagos' album.

4. Ayo

Wizkid's sophomore album 'Ayo' came three years after his debut and it packed the hits that helped him further cement his status as a superstar. The album, while not delivering a compelling cohesive experience, packed notable hit records that had something for each listener. The album houses the smash hit song 'Ojuelegba' which is one of the most important songs in Wizkid's career and Nigerian mainstream pop music.

3. Sounds From The Other Side

If there's ever an album that was ahead of its time, it's Wizkid's 2017 project 'Sounds From The Other Side'.

On the 12-track album, Wizkid displayed the abilities that signal his desire to make music for a global audience. With American pop music forming its core, Wizkid shines on songs next to Drake, Chris Brown, and TY $ign, as he created what is one of the "Afrobeats To The World" movement's first bold attempts.

While the album didn't strike a chord locally, it endeared Wizkid to a foreign audience and underscored his status as a pacesetter.

2. Made In Lagos

The stars aligned for Wizkid on 'Made In Lagos' which holds a seamless blend of Afrobeats and R&B melodies. The album is a comprehensive body of work that offers a compelling and cohesive listening experience through songs that explore Afrobeats, Pop, R&B, and Dancehall with a mid-tempo bounce as its common denominator.

The album delivered the global smash hit 'Essence' featuring Tems which furthered exported Nigerian music and earned Wizkid two Grammy nominations.

Four years later, 'Made In Lagos' is one of the most awarded albums in Nigerian music history and a standout project in the global Afrobeats framework.

1. Superstar

Wizkid stunned Nigerian and African music in 2011 with his debut album 'Superstar' and nothing was ever going to be the same for the fresh-faced youngster and the music industry.

One of the most impact albums in Nigerian music, 'Superstar' launched Wizkid to stardom and laid a sonic and career blueprint for future generations.