Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' @ 4: Here are 12 milestones accomplished by the album

Since its release, the album has become one of the most successful Nigerian albums since 1999 with record-breaking feats across several countries.
Here are 12 milestones accomplished by Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' (MIL)
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first African Album to debut on the US Spotify Global Albums Chart.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks at the top of the chart.
- 'Made In Lagos' spent 86 weeks on the Billboard World Album Charts thus becoming the longest-charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President' which spent 45 weeks on the chart.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend consecutive at the summit of the Billboard World Album Charts spending 7 weeks at the top.
- 'Made In Lagos' earned a Grammy nomination in the World Album Category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. 'Essence' also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.
- 'Made In Lagos' peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 which was a Nigerian record at the time.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first African album certified Gold in the United States.
- 'Essence' is the first Afrobeats song to earn a platinum plaque in the United States.
- 'Essence' won the Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 BET awards making it the first Afrobeats song to win a major category in the history of the BET.
- 'Essence' remix peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the highest charting Afrobeats song on the chart.
- 'Essence' has been declared 4X RIAA platinum making it the third most certified song in the US by a Nigerian artist.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music.