Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Adeayo Adebiyi

The mid-tempo single produced by Legendury Beatz chronicles Wizkid's reflection on his journey to success that started in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos state.

The single resonated with listeners for its message of hope, perseverance, and gratitude conveyed through the familiar languages of Pidgin English and Yoruba with infectious melodies.

The music video was shot by iconic cinematographer Clarence Peters and it had Wizkid riding in the streets of Ojuelegba in the famous Lagos yellow busses while also making stops across different landmarks in the area.

'Ojuelegba' soared to commercial success beyond the shores of Nigeria where it captured the attention of British-Nigerian rapper Skepta and Canadian rapper Drake who freestyled on what would become the unofficial remix.

The single will play a notable role in the global exportation of Nigerian mainstream pop music as Wizkid would be featured by Drake on the global smash hit 'One Dance' a year later. This collaboration will bring Wizkid and Afrobeats international exposure that will chart a course for the genre's global success.

10 years after its release, Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' has ascended to classical status with palpable impacts across the Nigerian music ecosystem.

In recognition of its 10th anniversary, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the song and Wizkid's sophomore album 'Ayo'.

Music streaming platform Spotify shared a clip celebrating the song which many describe as a national anthem in Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi

