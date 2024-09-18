Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Spotify has released a special anniversary film to celebrate 10 years of Wizkid's hit single, 'Ojuelegba', capturing the song’s influence and journey over the years.

Since its release in 2014, 'Ojuelegba' has achieved more than 55 million streams on Spotify, hitting that milestone in April 2024. The song's success stems from its strong and widespread popularity across diverse markets. Over the last decade, Spotify data shows an impressive global reach for 'Ojuelegba'.

The United States, United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, and the Netherlands are the top five countries streaming the song. During this time, the song solidified Wizkid's legacy as one of Africa’s most influential artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's no surprise that Lagos is the city streaming 'Ojuelegba' the most in the month of August. The song pays homage to one of the most popular places in Lagos, 'Ojuelegba'.

Following Lagos, the cities of London, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Nairobi round out the top five cities streaming 'Ojuelegba'. This list showcases the song's continued dominance in major cities across Wizkid’s home country, Nigeria, and globally.

'Ojuelegba' is popular amongst audiences of all ages, with its largest demographic in the past year being listeners aged 18-24 (43% of streams), highlighting its ongoing relevance to today’s youth. The song has also drawn significant interest from older listeners, with 23% of plays coming from the 25-29 age group, and 13% from those aged 30-34.

From reaching 1 million streams in August 2015 to crossing the 10 million mark by January 2018, the song's journey to over 55 million streams on Spotify a decade later, reflects the global growth of Afrobeats and its increasing presence on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Ojuelegba' is seen as a cultural phenomenon and not just a hit song. The lyrics capture the essence of Wizkid’s journey, blending the vibrancy of Lagos street culture with a message of resilience and hope. It has become a gateway for many international listeners into the world of Nigerian music, influencing artists, fans, and industry insiders alike.