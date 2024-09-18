ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Adeayo Adebiyi

September 17, 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Wizkid’s groundbreaking single 'Ojuelegba'.

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film
Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Recommended articles

Spotify has released a special anniversary film to celebrate 10 years of Wizkid's hit single, 'Ojuelegba', capturing the song’s influence and journey over the years.

Since its release in 2014, 'Ojuelegba' has achieved more than 55 million streams on Spotify, hitting that milestone in April 2024. The song's success stems from its strong and widespread popularity across diverse markets. Over the last decade, Spotify data shows an impressive global reach for 'Ojuelegba'.

The United States, United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, and the Netherlands are the top five countries streaming the song. During this time, the song solidified Wizkid's legacy as one of Africa’s most influential artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's no surprise that Lagos is the city streaming 'Ojuelegba' the most in the month of August. The song pays homage to one of the most popular places in Lagos, 'Ojuelegba'.

Following Lagos, the cities of London, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Nairobi round out the top five cities streaming 'Ojuelegba'. This list showcases the song's continued dominance in major cities across Wizkid’s home country, Nigeria, and globally.

'Ojuelegba' is popular amongst audiences of all ages, with its largest demographic in the past year being listeners aged 18-24 (43% of streams), highlighting its ongoing relevance to today’s youth. The song has also drawn significant interest from older listeners, with 23% of plays coming from the 25-29 age group, and 13% from those aged 30-34.

From reaching 1 million streams in August 2015 to crossing the 10 million mark by January 2018, the song's journey to over 55 million streams on Spotify a decade later, reflects the global growth of Afrobeats and its increasing presence on the world stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Ojuelegba' is seen as a cultural phenomenon and not just a hit song. The lyrics capture the essence of Wizkid’s journey, blending the vibrancy of Lagos street culture with a message of resilience and hope. It has become a gateway for many international listeners into the world of Nigerian music, influencing artists, fans, and industry insiders alike.

With its 10th anniversary, 'Ojuelegba' continues to be celebrated as one of the most iconic Afrobeats tracks of all time, and a testament to the power of African music on the global stage.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad