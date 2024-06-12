ADVERTISEMENT
'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

Ehis Ohunyon and Adeayo Adebiyi

Exactly 13 years ago, Wizkid his debut album 'Superstar'.

7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album 'Superstar'

The album which had been originally scheduled for Valentine's day of 2011 was delayed and eventually got released on June 12, 2011 which is a significant date in Nigeria's calender, as it ties with the date of the Presidential 1993 elections supposedly won by MKO Abiola.

Under the stables of Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment, Wizkid released the lead single of the 17 track project, 'Holla At You Boy' in 2010, which kick-started the journey into him becoming a global icon.

Since releasing his debut album, Wizkid has become a living legend in Nigerian and African music, and his debut album will go on to inspire a generation of artists across the continent.

As we mark the 13th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Superstar', here are 7 things you need to know about the album.

Nigerian graffiti artist, Osa Okunkpolor, known on social media as Osa Seven is credited with designing the art for Wizkid's Superstar album.

The art cover was created to represent the lively and urban personality of a young Wizkid.

The 17 track project featured a total of seven producers who brought their individual skills and delivered the right vibe to the body of work.

The producers who worked on Superstar album are, E-Kelly, Masterkraft, Jay Sleek, Samklef, Shizzi, DJ Klem and Q beatz. Banky W and Veedee co-produced two of the songs.

Off the body of work, six songs were officially released as singles which helped build the hype before it was released and sustained it even after the entire project had been made available.

The six songs are 'Holla at your boy,' 'Tease me,' 'Don't dull,' 'Love my baby,' 'Pakurumo' and 'Oluwa Loni,' with accompanying videos.

Patrick Ellis had been directing videos professionally since 2008, working on commercials and reality TV shows but it wasn't until he shot Wizkid's video for 'Holla At Your Boy', that he got his biggest break.

The video which features cameos from artistes like Skales, Banky W and Ice Prince was shot at Dowen College in Lekki.

In an interview shortly after the release of the album, Wizkid said he always had the dream of becoming a Superstar and it was only apt that his debut offering in the industry was an affirmation of what he is out to achieve.

The Superstar album was nominated in the Album of the Year and Best R&B/Pop Album categories at Headies 2012, winning the Best Album of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

'Holla At Your Boy' earned him the Headies 2011 Next Rated Award, with 'Don't Dull' earning him his first International collaboration with Akon.

Born July 16, 1990, Wizkid who had been recording music from age 11 and worked with the likes of OJB Jezreel and Knighthouse before signing with Empire Mates Entertainment started recording songs on the album in 2009, but in 2011, few weeks before his 21st birthday, Wizkid put out the body of work, 'Superstar'.

The album has since aged like fine wine over the years, as it still enjoys relevance and radio spins while the question on if it qualifies to be called a classic subsists.

For all the subjective opinions, what cannot be argued is the fact that 13 years later, the 'Superstar' album is an important album, a definitive project that has transformed the boy from Ojuelegba who was armed with just a dream to a megastar who has written his name in history.

Wizkid has gone on to release 4 other projects, 'Ayo (Joy)' in 2014 and 'Sound From The Other Side' in 2017, the Grammy-nominated 'Made In Lagos' in 2020, and 'More Love, Less Ego' in 2022.

Ehis Ohunyon Ehis Ohunyon Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

