On July 31, 2024, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the passing of the legendary singer whose music defined the 80s and 90s and continues to inspire future generations.

Onyeka Onwenu is famous for her pro-Nigerian songs and her heartwarming love records, which embraced her Igbo culture.

In his 2020 Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall', Burna Boy paid tribute to the late legend on a track named after her. This captures her fame and enduring impact on the Nigerian music industry.

For most listeners, their famous Onyeka Onwenu song is 'One Love', which she preached national unity about and became an enduring soundtrack on Nigerian radio and TV stations.

Onyeka Onwenu's work stretches across music, movies, journalism, politics, and civil society. As a musician, she also switched to gospel music in the mid-90s while continuously spreading her message of national pride and unity.

Here are 7 classic songs by Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu.

1. One Love

"One love keeps us together" is the popular lyric of Onyeka Onyewu's classic that continues to be a mainstay on Nigerian radio and TV stations decades after its release. This song spreads the message of peace, love, and unity in a Nigerian among Nigerians.

2. Wait For Me feat Sunny Ade

This duet with the Grammy-nominated Juju music legend King Sunny Ade reflects the popularity and commercial success of the late Onyeka Onwenu who at her peak was one of Nigeria's biggest pop stars in the 1980s.

3. You and I

This love song reflects the influence of funk and jazz in Nigerian pop music in the 80s as Onyeka Onwenu deploys pidgin and Igbo to craft a classic love song that remains a favourite soundtrack in Nigerian movies.

4. Ekwe

Funk meets Igbo folk music on this achieved fusion where Onyeka Onwenu tells the story of a relentless suitor who has his eyes fixed on a damsel who isn't interested in his advances.

5. Bia Nulu

On this record, Onyeka Onwenu leans into her spirituality as he calls on God to listen to the plight of his people and ease their burden.

6. Alleluya

Another popular gospel song from Onyeka Onywenu where she expresses gratitude and joy.

7. Iyogogo

