Veteran Nigerian singer and actress Onyeka Onwenu has died at 72

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The newspaper reported that the sad news was confirmed after she reportedly slumped following a performance at Stella Okoli's birthday party on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Onyeka Onwenu [Instagram/OnyekaOnwenu]
The newspaper reported that the sad news was confirmed after she reportedly slumped following a performance at Stella Okoli's birthday party on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The incident occurred at the event, after which she was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Lagos. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it.

An eyewitness at the party who confirmed the tragic event to the paper that, "It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs. Stella Okoli today, and after performing, she slumped. She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it."

Another eyewitness said: “I have never seen anything like this before. She had just come down from the stage after performing energetically and admirably as always. And went to her seat where she slumped. It is still like a dream.

Born on January 31, 1952, in Imo State, Nigeria, she started her career as a singer and quickly rose to prominence with her distinctive voice and meaningful lyrics. Onwenu's music often addressed social issues, and she became known as the "Elegant Stallion" for her elegance and grace.

Onyeka Onwenu reveals that she was married to a Yoruba Muslim in 1984 in her book [Instagram/OnyekaOnwenu]
Onyeka Onwenu reveals that she was married to a Yoruba Muslim in 1984 in her book [Instagram/OnyekaOnwenu] Pulse Nigeria

She was also a talented actress, starring in numerous Nollywood films where she showcased her versatility and depth. Beyond her work in entertainment, Onwenu was a journalist and politician, serving as the chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture. Her contributions to the music and film industries, as well as her advocacy for women's rights and social justice, made her an iconic figure in Nigeria and beyond.

Onwenu was a beloved figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, known for her musical talent and impactful acting career.

