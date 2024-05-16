Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Following the fence-jumping episode, Portable has again decided to turn the viral moment into a song as he teased a new single titled 'Spiderman'.

This won't be the first time the self-named "Wahala Musician" has taken viral moments into music. Recently, Bobrisky recorded a diss track for famous Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky following their feud.

Has listeners await the release of the soundtrack to Portable's fence-jumping episode, here are 5 times the singer has turned viral moments into songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Bigger Than The Headies

In 2022, Portable earned his first Headies nominations in the Rookie of the Year and Best Street Hop categories.

In his trademark fashion, Portable will take to his social media to celebrity these feats, and during his celebration, he inexplicably threatened other nominees with violence should they beat him to the prize.

Portable's threat coupled with other running with the law led the Headies Academy to disqualify him from the awards.

In response, Portable shared a diss track on his social media where he claimed to be bigger than the Headies while also vowing to win the Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Apostle

After popular Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman escaped dear devil hitmen who attacked him in Edo State, the cleric credited his survival to divine intervention. However, news emerged that the Apostle was in a bulletproof car which contributed to his safety while some of his police escorts in vans were not so lucky.

In response to this, Portable crafted the satirical single 'Apostle' where he mocked Apostle Suleman for preaching to his members to have faith while moving in bulletproof cars.

3. I Am Not A Prisoner

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Portable was arrested after he failed to honowing his time in detention, Portable released the single 'I Am Not A Prisoner' as a documentation of his experience of his brief stint in prison.

4. Brotherhood

Earlier in 2024, Portable engaged in an online feud with popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky after the socialite won the best-dressed female at the premiere of 'Ajakaju'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the heat of their feud, Portable released the viral record 'Brotherhood' on which he mocked Bobrisky for his lifestyle.

5. Spiderman