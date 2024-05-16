ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Adeayo Adebiyi

Portable has a knack for turning viral moments into music.

5 times Portable has turned viral moments into songs
5 times Portable has turned viral moments into songs

Recommended articles

Following the fence-jumping episode, Portable has again decided to turn the viral moment into a song as he teased a new single titled 'Spiderman'.

This won't be the first time the self-named "Wahala Musician" has taken viral moments into music. Recently, Bobrisky recorded a diss track for famous Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky following their feud.

Has listeners await the release of the soundtrack to Portable's fence-jumping episode, here are 5 times the singer has turned viral moments into songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Portable earned his first Headies nominations in the Rookie of the Year and Best Street Hop categories.

In his trademark fashion, Portable will take to his social media to celebrity these feats, and during his celebration, he inexplicably threatened other nominees with violence should they beat him to the prize.

Portable's threat coupled with other running with the law led the Headies Academy to disqualify him from the awards.

In response, Portable shared a diss track on his social media where he claimed to be bigger than the Headies while also vowing to win the Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT

After popular Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman escaped dear devil hitmen who attacked him in Edo State, the cleric credited his survival to divine intervention. However, news emerged that the Apostle was in a bulletproof car which contributed to his safety while some of his police escorts in vans were not so lucky.

In response to this, Portable crafted the satirical single 'Apostle' where he mocked Apostle Suleman for preaching to his members to have faith while moving in bulletproof cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Portable was arrested after he failed to honowing his time in detention, Portable released the single 'I Am Not A Prisoner' as a documentation of his experience of his brief stint in prison.

Earlier in 2024, Portable engaged in an online feud with popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky after the socialite won the best-dressed female at the premiere of 'Ajakaju'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the heat of their feud, Portable released the viral record 'Brotherhood' on which he mocked Bobrisky for his lifestyle.

Portable's latest effort of turning viral moments into songs is 'Spiderman' which he teased after jumping the fence to evade arrest over debts on his G Wagon.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian artists earned over #25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Nigerian artists earned over N25b in Spotify royalties in 2023

Yusuf Lawal Obaseun aka LAWAL

Lawal releases debut single, ‘Hips & Tits’

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Anijamz is creating a buzz for his unique Afrofusion sound 'Jaman'

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper

Dremo disses Sarkodie over who is Africa's biggest rapper