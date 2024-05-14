Police arrest Portable for failing to pay G-Wagon debt

The Lagos State Police Command arrested the musician on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

According to ThePunch, during the purchase of the vehicle worth ₦27m, Portable paid only ₦13m and refused to pay the ₦14m balance.

It was reported that whenever the car dealer asks for the balance, the musician usually claims the vehicle is faulty.

However, when efforts to get the balance from the artist failed, the car dealer reported the matter to the police.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed Portable’s arrest, saying the artist was arrested for defaulting on his G-Wagon payment.

“Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for ₦27m, paid ₦13m, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today,” Hundeyin confirmed.