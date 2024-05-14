ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police arrest Portable for failing to pay G-Wagon debt

Bayo Wahab

The car dealer reported Portable to the police when efforts to get his money from him proved abortive.

The car dealer reported Portable to the police when efforts to get his money from him proved abortive.
The car dealer reported Portable to the police when efforts to get his money from him proved abortive.

Recommended articles

The Lagos State Police Command arrested the musician on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

According to ThePunch, during the purchase of the vehicle worth ₦27m, Portable paid only ₦13m and refused to pay the ₦14m balance.

It was reported that whenever the car dealer asks for the balance, the musician usually claims the vehicle is faulty.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when efforts to get the balance from the artist failed, the car dealer reported the matter to the police.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed Portable’s arrest, saying the artist was arrested for defaulting on his G-Wagon payment.

“Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for ₦27m, paid ₦13m, and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today,” Hundeyin confirmed.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Portable for failing to pay G-Wagon debt

Police arrest Portable for failing to pay G-Wagon debt

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' is one of most-watched Prime films in 14 countries

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' is one of most-watched Prime films in 14 countries

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]

List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days