'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

In the video, Portable rained curses on the officers, who he claimed had no justification for storming his business centre without a prior invitation.

The arrest was inspired by the petition by his former signee Manny Monie who claimed Portable invaded his studio and destroyed his recording equipment while also assaulting him.

The singer was arraigned in court yesterday, April 3, 2023, on a six-count charge bordering on assault and theft of someone's musical equipment. He was granted bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in the same amount. The court ruled that both sureties must have landed properties near the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge ruled that Portable is to remain at the Ilaro Correctional Centre until he meets the bail condition and adjourned the case to April 26.

Following his release, Portable has taken to his Instagram page on April 5, 2023 to preview a new song that highlights his encounter with the law.

In the video captioned 'Federal Government Liabiality,' the singer stated that he wasn't a prisoner while also expressing the power of the law enforcement agencies he claims are second only to God.