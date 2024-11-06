RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

5 things to expect from Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is gearing up for the release of his sixth LP 'Morayo'.

Ahead of the album release on November 22, Wizkid dropped the single 'Peace Of My Heart' featuring American star Brent Faiyaz. The single which packs familiar RnB melodies with the mid-tempo bounce Wizkid has come to favour since the release of his Grammy-nominated album 'Made In Lagos'.

'Morayo,' a tribute to his late mother, will be preceded by the release of 'Dance' on November 15.

For over a decade, Wizkid has established himself at the summit of Nigerian music with hit records and a successful album that underscores his versatility.

Although Wikzid has leaned towards RnB fusion across his last 2 albums, fans will be expecting variety as well as quintessential parts of his artistry on his new album.

Here are 5 things to expect on Wizkid's 'Morayo'

As previously highlighted, Wizkid has come to favour RnB fusion which he explores through mid-tempo production across Pop, Afrobeats, and Dancehall/Ragga.

'Peace of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz carries these familiar RnB elements and fans can export more of this sound from 'Morayo'.

Wizkid is a versatile artist with a global listener base, his next album is expected to reflect this through songs that appeal to different listener demographics.

The album is likely to have Afrobeats records, Swing and Garage bounces that are reflective of his UK base, and Dancehall fusions that connect with the Caribbean.

Wizkid earlier revealed that there will be collaborations on 'Morayo' so fans can expect Brent Faiyaz to be one of the guest appearances from artists across different industries.

Wizkid has revived his nearly decade-long beef with Davido who he recently shaded on X (formerly Twitter).

Perhaps, his upcoming album might see him throw some shots at Davido and also get some things off his chest on their ongoing beef.

The album is named after Wizkid's late mother who passed in 2023. It's likely that part of the album will pay tribute to his late mother whom he has celebrated in different songs across his career.

