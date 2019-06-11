For albums, 2018 was a great year for Nigerian music. The number of releases was high and positive. The numbers might be reduced, but 2019 has been a more solid year for Nigerian music in terms of album quality.

Already, top quality albums from Show Dem Camp, Mode9ine, Falz, The Lost and Found (Paybac and Boogey), Santi, Remy Baggins, Simi, Moelogo, Falana and so forth. Even though projects from Patoranking and Runtown have been polarizing, we still find for appreciation them.

Nonetheless, we anticipate other albums from some of our favourite acts below;

Tiwa Savage

Album Title: Unknown

Album Status: Speculative

Mummy Jam Jam has been on an amazing run. Asides headlining foreign shows and tour dates, she has released two albums in her already illustrious career; Once Upon A Time (2013) and R.E.D (2015). She also released the critically acclaimed Sugarcane EP in 2017 and was on Solar Plexus, the compilation album by Mavin Records.

This culminated in her seamless exit from Mavin Records to join the biggest record label in the world, Universal Music Group a few weeks ago. While we have seen nothing to suggest that she’s planning to release an album, the incredible performer has never gone more than two years without a project.

Thus, there seems a possibility that she might release some body of work before the year draws to a close.

Burna Boy

Album Title: African Giant

Album Status: Complete and set for a release.

Controversial and talented Nigerian singer had a brilliant 2018. He released the critically acclaimed album, Outside, headline tour dates and shows across African and Europe. His single ‘Ye’ became one of the top songs of 2018 as rated by notable publications like Okayplayer and Passion Weiss.

Outside was his third album. Since 2012, the singer has released three albums, two mixtapes and two EPs. One of the EPs, Steel & Copper which he created with DJDS was released earlier in 2019.

A few weeks ago, news broke that the singer had held a listening party for a new album titled, African Giant in Los Angeles, US. The album is now set for a tentative August, 2019 release. The album is a play on words for his infamous rant at Coachella in early 2019.

Davido

Album Title: Unknown

Album Status: Presumably in the works

Davido is the serial hitmaker and for only reasons known to him, he is a reluctant project creator. But if we were to hazard a guess, the reality is that the singer does not need an album to thrive. An album is only for bragging rights and discography boosts.

Through his career, Baba Imade has only released one album and one EP since he launched onto the scene in 2010 with his single, ‘Back When.’ Even during his strong runs of 2013 and 2017, the singer somehow managed to miss the opportunity. But now, he seems to really be gearing towards the album.

A few weeks ago, the singer claimed he was going “phoneless” for one month to complete his album, only to come back barely two weeks after that with pictures of a Mauritius cruise. Nonetheless, we’ve been getting clues that the album is getting close to completion. 2019 has also been great for the singer as he keeps soaring his status and popularity.

Asa

Album Title: Unknown

Album Status: In the works/close?

Asa is one of the first avant-garde musicians to grace the Nigerian music mainstream in modern times. Her ability to make music is almost like no other and her fan base understands that. Anytime she releases albums, they eat it up like a hot plate of spicy noodles.

Her fan base is also dedicated. Through her career, she has released three albums; two classics and another one well on its way to becoming a classic. After her last album, Bed of Stone dropped in 2014, she went on a hiatus that only ended four weeks ago with her latest single, ‘The Beginning,’ a gripping ballad.

While Asa might have changed, we barely ever see a single without an album already out or close to being out with Asa. In consequence, we are almost sure that a new Asa album is close or even imminent.

Wizkid

Instagram/Wizkid

Album Title: Made In Lagos

Album Status: Close

You see, Baba Bolu is a tease. Currently, he is undoubtedly Nigeria’s biggest music export, and that comes with certain major privileges. He headlines international shows, features on some of the biggest albums, walks the biggest fashion runways alongside other feats.

Recently, the singer has succeeded at another thing; keeping his fans hopeful before slightly disappointing time and again with his new album, Made in Lagos.

After the release of two singles in succession in the final quarter of 2018, a lot of people felt they would get the album they were promised in the December of 2018. Obviously, that didn’t happen. But with some of his recent social media messages, it seems the album will drop anytime from now.

In the meantime, you can check some of the things we know about the album HERE. Made in Lagos will be Wizkid’s fourth album.