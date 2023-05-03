Zlatan Ibile took a break from music for his acting debut in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Adding to his already impressive creative portfolio as a street-hop artist, he plays Kash, a notorious gangster in the crime thriller which premiered on Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

Reflecting on his acting debut in a recent interview with UK media personality, Samuel Eni, the Zanku singer revealed that he had to quit music temporarily in order to get into his character.

In his words, "I took out my time. I had to like pause recording music for a while. It took us like two months or so and then we rounded up [with the shooting of the movie]. The movie was shot in 2021."

ADVERTISEMENT

Zlatan also revealed why he said yes to Gangs of Lagos and how long it took to learn his moves. As a street thug, his character had a couple of fighting scenes.

"I have always wanted to act. I had a picture in my head. But I didn't want it to be just any kind of movie. So, when I was called up that they wanted me to be in a movie by Amazon Prime, I said, 'Yes, this is the actual one I want.' It took me months to go learn those Jet Li moves, Jackie Chan moves. It was stressful a little bit," he added.

Zlatan is one of the two artists in Gangs of Lagos. The legendary Fuji singer Pasuma is also on the project. Both artists are part of the impressive cast which include Tobi Bakre (in the lead role), Adesua Etomi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.

The crime drama, the first Amazon Original film from Africa, follows three friends chasing their dreams and destiny on the dangerous streets of Isale Eko. It is part of Osiberu's three-year overall deal with the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT