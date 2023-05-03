The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Zlatan Ibile took a break from music for his acting debut in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Inemesit Udodiong

The artist put in a lot of work on Prime Video's first original.

Zlatan Ibile plays Kash, a rival thug, opposite the lead, Tobi Bakre in 'Gangs of Lagos' [Instagram/@jadeosiberu]
Zlatan Ibile plays Kash, a rival thug, opposite the lead, Tobi Bakre in 'Gangs of Lagos' [Instagram/@jadeosiberu]

Recommended articles

Adding to his already impressive creative portfolio as a street-hop artist, he plays Kash, a notorious gangster in the crime thriller which premiered on Prime Video on April 7, 2023.

Reflecting on his acting debut in a recent interview with UK media personality, Samuel Eni, the Zanku singer revealed that he had to quit music temporarily in order to get into his character.

In his words, "I took out my time. I had to like pause recording music for a while. It took us like two months or so and then we rounded up [with the shooting of the movie]. The movie was shot in 2021."

ADVERTISEMENT

Zlatan also revealed why he said yes to Gangs of Lagos and how long it took to learn his moves. As a street thug, his character had a couple of fighting scenes.

"I have always wanted to act. I had a picture in my head. But I didn't want it to be just any kind of movie. So, when I was called up that they wanted me to be in a movie by Amazon Prime, I said, 'Yes, this is the actual one I want.' It took me months to go learn those Jet Li moves, Jackie Chan moves. It was stressful a little bit," he added.

Zlatan is one of the two artists in Gangs of Lagos. The legendary Fuji singer Pasuma is also on the project. Both artists are part of the impressive cast which include Tobi Bakre (in the lead role), Adesua Etomi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.

The crime drama, the first Amazon Original film from Africa, follows three friends chasing their dreams and destiny on the dangerous streets of Isale Eko. It is part of Osiberu's three-year overall deal with the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangs of Lagos is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chidinma Ekile reveals she was born blind, shares journey to regaining her sight

Chidinma Ekile reveals she was born blind, shares journey to regaining her sight

Zlatan Ibile took a break from music for his acting debut in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Zlatan Ibile took a break from music for his acting debut in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Iyanya details encounter with female fan from Davido's 'Timeless' concert

Iyanya details encounter with female fan from Davido's 'Timeless' concert

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

Ayra Starr dreams of collaborating with Rihanna

Ayra Starr dreams of collaborating with Rihanna

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

3 international celebrities you didn’t know were Nigerians

Rema set to perform at 02 Arena in November

Rema set to perform at 02 Arena in November

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aki and Pawpaw game is here [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Aki and Pawpaw take on a new adventure in first Nollywood game

'King of Boys 3' is coming

Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects

Gangs of Lagos' was originally called something else [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

'Gangs of Lagos' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko'

‘Glamour Girls’ is the best performing Nollywood movie on Netflix of all time [Instagram/Charlesofplay]

7 best performing Nollywood movies, TV Shows on Netflix of all time