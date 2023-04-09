'I twisted my ankle but kept acting' - Adesua Etomi on injuries from filming 'Gangs of Lagos'

Jade Osiberu's latest masterpiece is a crime thriller full of stunts involving guns, sticks and knives.

While most of the exciting fight sequences were carefully choreographed to avoid accidents, some of the action got a little too real on several occasions.

The actress, who plays a female gangster named Gift, detailed some of the injuries in a recent Pulse interview ahead of the release of Prime Video's first African Original. They include twisting her ankle, suffering momentary blindness and a hard punch.

She twisted her ankle but kept acting during a pivotal moment in the movie. *Spoiler alert* It involves a gruesome death.

In her words, "You see the part where his character (Chike) dies, and I walk in. I stumble because my ankle twists there, but I keep acting, I keep going. Once they said cut, I screamed, and everyone ran to me. The heels were so high, and the floor was slippery. Jade was like, 'Why didn't you stop?' but I could not ruin the shot."

The injuries did not stop there. The Nollywood actress also went blind temporarily and got punched in the chest.

She said, "There was a scene where I had to stab a character, and somebody had to hide behind the camera and spray blood as I was stabbing. I could not keep my eyes closed, so the fake blood got into my eyes. My eyes were on fire. When we were done, Jade ran to me, and my eyes were completely red. They had to wash my face, and I had to stay for a little bit before going to get makeup done in 15 minutes and getting back again. I was in the middle of breastfeeding when I was doing the fight scenes, my boobs were full and someone punched me in the breast. It was the worst pain in the world."

Despite the accidents, Etomi-Wellington praised Osiberu and the close-knit set for looking out for each other and insisted no one was severely "harmed" while making the film.

She also credited her trainer Tough Bones for training her properly and teaching her how to flip.