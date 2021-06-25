RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Fuji veteran will play the character London in the forthcoming film directed by Osiberu.

Pasuma in 'Gangs of Lagos' [ Instagram/jadeosiberu]

Principal photography is ongoing for Jade Osiberu's latest production, a feature film set in Lagos and titled 'Gangs of Lagos' and the filmmaker isn't sparing her followers details of the process.

Recommended articles
Pasuma in 'Gangs of Lagos' [ Instagram/jadeosiberu]
Pasuma in 'Gangs of Lagos' [ Instagram/jadeosiberu] Pulse Nigeria

Recently, Osiberu released BTS photos of Fuji music star, Pasuma in an action scene that got some followers excited. So, she followed with details confirming the singer stars in the forthcoming film as a character named London.

ALSO READ: Here's a first look at Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre, Chike in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Pasuma is the latest celebrity to be unveiled as cast of 'Gangs of Lagos'. He stars alongside Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

Liberian artist Brownskin drops new single titled 'Merry Go Round' Ft. Teni

5 Things to know about Netflix's 'Jiva!' star Noxono Dlamini

Don Crucifixo Entertainment artist 'Ewa' drops debut EP titled "Life Love and Self Love"

BBNaija's Nina conveyed in a wheelchair at an airport after plastic surgery

Duncan Mighty finds love again as he shares lovey-dovey video with new lover

Terry Apala releases new single, 'Kamba'

Lil Kesh features Naira Marley on new single, 'Korope'

2Inch announces his star power with debut single, 'Sweet Potato' and EP, 'Grass To Grace'