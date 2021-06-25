Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]
The Fuji veteran will play the character London in the forthcoming film directed by Osiberu.
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
Recently, Osiberu released BTS photos of Fuji music star, Pasuma in an action scene that got some followers excited. So, she followed with details confirming the singer stars in the forthcoming film as a character named London.
Pasuma is the latest celebrity to be unveiled as cast of 'Gangs of Lagos'. He stars alongside Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng