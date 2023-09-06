ADVERTISEMENT
You need to have a pity story to win 'BBNaija All Stars' - Tolanibaj

Faith Oloruntoyin

Even after her shocking eviction, she still remains controversial.

Tolanibaj shares her thoughts on how to win BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/tolanibaj]
Tolanibaj shares her thoughts on how to win BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/tolanibaj]

According to her, the way to win the reality show is to attract the viewers with one's emotional and touching story. She went on to add that the pity strategy wasn't one she was interested in playing. The reality TV star/DJ explained, "If you want to win the show you need to have a pity story... but that's not my character to want people to pity me".

Aside from sharing her thoughts on what it takes to win the show, she commented on her refusal to go on the usual media tour which was supposed to follow after she became the fourth BBNaija All Stars housemate to be evicted on August 26, 2023. In her words, "I wanted to be selfish with my time, I did not want to wake up early for anybody, I did not want to do make-up for one week straight".

She also addressed the fight she had with Cee-C and Ilebaye, as well as her regrets about her response to the issue. She divulged, "How I handled it at the time made a lot of sense to me, if I could do things differently rather than exploding, I would have a conversation with them".

Tolanibaj also revealed that her game on BBNaija All Stars wasn't to win the ₦120 million grand prizes, but to have fun instead. "The game that I played even backfired. I did not go there to win the money if you remember on day one when they asked I said no pressure I'm just here", she stated.

In a few weeks, we will know for sure if Tolanibaj's theory on the pity strategy will be the right tool to win the show.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

