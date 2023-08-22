ADVERTISEMENT
Neo scolds Tolanibaj over fights with Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Love and insecurity wars are on the rise in the house.

Neo scolds Tolanibaj over a fight with Ilebaye. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
After what was meant to be a reflecting and calm therapeutic session for the housemates during their task for the day, Tolanibaj got into a fight with Ilebaye over boundaries.

Neo was apologising to Ilebaye and trying to calm her down, but Tolanibaj wasn't having it at all, as she charged at her with a brush. Cross and Prince had to step in to drag Ilebaye who was getting charged up to retaliate while Neo pulled Tolanibaj aside.

But the feud didn't stop there, as Tolanibaj left the short pep talk with Neo and ahead straight to face Ilebaye in the garden. She hurled insulting words at her, calling her a drunk with no boundaries but Ilebaye's response was nowhere, near hers.

Other All Star housemates, especially the newest additions, watched the entire thing in amazement.

Neo was unhappy about the situation, scolding Tolanibaj angrily and expressing how messy the whole thing was. He said, "Why didn't you bring that anger to me... Tolani this is the last warning. Don't fucking embarrass me anymore, don't do it".

This isn't the first time Tolanibaj and Ilebaye have had a confrontation over Neo in the All Stars house, as the duo clashed at the very beginning with Tolanibaj walking Ilebaye out of her room. Neo and Tolanibaj have also had a rocky ride with their ship from the get-go, with them addressing the issue of disrespect just recently.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

