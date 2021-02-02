Nollywood actress and film producer, Toyin Abraham has released the first teaser for her latest project, 'IGE (The Unlikely Oil Merchant)'.

According to Abraham, the forthcoming movie is a biopic based on the coming of age story of an undisclosed individual. The actress revealed very early on in the project that she and the individual share a close relationship.

Going by the teaser, 'IGE' will explore the individual's rags to riches story and the influence his mother plays in his success story. The star-studded film stars Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Jaiye Kuti, Taiwo Hassan, Antar Laniyan, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bimbo Ademoye, Oyebade Adebimpe and BBNaija reality star Teddy A.

Watch the teaser: