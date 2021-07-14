Toyin Abraham's directorial debut, 'Listening Ears' is finally set for a July 23, 2021 release.
Watch the official trailer for Toyin Abraham's 'Listening Ears'
The feature film will premiere exclusively on the actress's YouTube channel.
The star actress confirmed the release date alongside the anticipated trailer for the feature film starring Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Remi, Chimezie Imo and Tomiwa Tegbe.
The newly released trailer hints on a story centered around a female lead in a romantic relationship with a younger man. It is produced by Moyo Fakorede, who also makes her debut as a producer in the new film.
'Listening Ears' also stars Instagram skit makers Adeherself , IsBae U and newbie actors Seyi Kayode and Okusanya Ololade.
Watch the trailer:
