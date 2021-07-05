Toyin Abraham unveils directorial debut 'Listening Ears'
The film will debut exclusively on the actress's YouTube channel.
Confirming the new production, Abraham first shared a poster unveiling Okusanya Ololade, the first-time actress who plays the lead character in the film.
The actress further revealed that 'Listening Ears' is the first project from her film school; Toyin Abraham Films Academy.
Although plot details and release date are currently under wraps, Abraham shared that it will premiere exclusively on her YouTube channel. The Moyo Fakorede produced movie stars Kehinde Bankole, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe and Instagram skit makers Adeherself and IsBae U.
