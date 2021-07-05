RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Toyin Abraham unveils directorial debut 'Listening Ears'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film will debut exclusively on the actress's YouTube channel.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Toyin Abraham is finally set to explore her directorial skills. The star actress recently unveiled character posters for her directorial debut titled 'Listening Ears'.

Confirming the new production, Abraham first shared a poster unveiling Okusanya Ololade, the first-time actress who plays the lead character in the film.

ALSO READ: Yomi Fabiyi debuts film based on Baba Ijesha's sexual assault case

The actress further revealed that 'Listening Ears' is the first project from her film school; Toyin Abraham Films Academy.

Although plot details and release date are currently under wraps, Abraham shared that it will premiere exclusively on her YouTube channel. The Moyo Fakorede produced movie stars Kehinde Bankole, Chimezie Imo, Tomiwa Tegbe and Instagram skit makers Adeherself and IsBae U.

