Dimbo and Karachi Atiya's faith-based romance 'Still Falling' is all set for a Valentine's day weekend release.

The upcoming film directed by the couple filmmakers will debut in cinemas on February 12, 2021.

Starring Sharon Ooja and Daniel Etim-Effiong, 'Still Falling' follows the story of former lovers Bono Kuku and Captain Lagi Gowon. The couple's reunion reignite tough memories from their toxic relationship.

According to co-director, Karachi Atiya, the film "opposites love and hate, faith and doubt, grace and guts, triumphs and regrets will get everyone taking a deeper look at their motives and choices."

'Still Falling' also stars Liz Ameye, Bethel Njoku (Senator), Kunle Remi, Eddy Madaki, Lulu Okonkwo, Laura Fidel, Chavala Yaduma and Zeal of the now defunct music group Styl-plus.

Watch the trailer: