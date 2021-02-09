Upcoming filmmaker, Adesuwa Omon has premiered 'Grapes', a short film that explores the critical issue of rape and victim shaming.

Scripted by Tobi Daniels, the short film which premiered on February 1, 2021 follows the story of Vera, a young girl whose attempt to rescue a friend leads her to a harrowing experience.

'Grapes' brazenly explores how the blame culture surrounding rape and other forms of abuse forces victims to stay silent.

The short film stars Obuseh Princess, Aiwasosan Itohan, Olaiya Temitope, Ojuolape Kayode, Ajirebi Samuel among others.

Watch the short film: