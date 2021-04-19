Here's the first teaser for Accelerate TV's 'The Olive'
The new Accelerate TV original is directed by Yemi Morafa.
Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Scripted by Cheta Chukwu ('Payday') and Dami Elebe ('Skinny Girl In Transit'), 'The Olive' is set to star Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman, Mawuli Gavor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Angel Unigwe, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor and more.
'The Olive' will reportedly explore themes such as romance, family decline with the promise of thrilling twists and turns for the audience. The series is executive produced by Colette Otusheso and shot by Lawrence Adejumo and Ubong Ofong.
Watch the teaser:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng