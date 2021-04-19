RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's the first teaser for Accelerate TV's 'The Olive'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new Accelerate TV original is directed by Yemi Morafa.

'The Olive' official teaser [Instagram/acceleratetv]

Pulse Nigeria

Accelerate TV has teamed up with film director, Yemi Morafa on 'The Olive', a new drama series set to debut on May 7, 2021.

Scripted by Cheta Chukwu ('Payday') and Dami Elebe ('Skinny Girl In Transit'), 'The Olive' is set to star Joke Silva, Ibrahim Suleiman, Mawuli Gavor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Angel Unigwe, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor and more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: A 'Ṣaworoidẹ' prequel titled 'Iyán Èsúrú' is officially in the works!

'The Olive' will reportedly explore themes such as romance, family decline with the promise of thrilling twists and turns for the audience. The series is executive produced by Colette Otusheso and shot by Lawrence Adejumo and Ubong Ofong.

Watch the teaser:

