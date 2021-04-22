Watch Bovi Ugboma, Theresa Edem, Zubby Michael in 'My Village People' teaser
The upcoming dramedy is co-produced by FilmOne Entertainment and Temple Motion Pictures.
Starring the top comedian in the lead role, the Niyi Akinmolayan directed film follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.
The film also stars Nkem Owoh, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michaels, Sophia Alakija, Theresa Edem and Big Brother Naija reality star Venita Akpofure.
Watch the teaser:
