Watch Bovi Ugboma, Theresa Edem, Zubby Michael in 'My Village People' teaser

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The upcoming dramedy is co-produced by FilmOne Entertainment and Temple Motion Pictures.

Bovi Ugboma in 'My Village People' teaser [Instagram/@filmone]

The official teaser for Bovi's anticipated new feature film, 'My Village People' has debuted ahead of its June 11, 2021 theatrical release.

Starring the top comedian in the lead role, the Niyi Akinmolayan directed film follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.

ALSO READ: Bovi shares a first-look at 'My Village People'

The film also stars Nkem Owoh, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michaels, Sophia Alakija, Theresa Edem and Big Brother Naija reality star Venita Akpofure.

Watch the teaser:

