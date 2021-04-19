Bovi shares a first-look at 'My Village People'
The comedy premieres June 11, 2021.
Pulse Nigeria
Rooted in African folklore, the Niyi Akinmolayan directed and Bovi scripted dark comedy follows the story of Prince (played by Bovi), a young man whose frivolous lifestyle and weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.
Principal photography for the feature film kicked off in January with a star-studded cast including Nkem Owoh, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michaels, Sophia Alakija, Theresa Edem and Big Brother Naija reality star Venita Akpofure.
The upcoming project is co-produced by Matilda Sola, Mimi Bartels and Winnie Okpapi for Temple Motion Pictures and FilmOne Entertainment.
Bovi last featured in the Tosin Igho directed Nneka The Pretty Serpent remake where he starred as an investigative reporter. Prior to the 2020 film, the top stand-up comedian featured in his 2016 hit comedy feature film 'It's Her Day' alongside Ini Dima-Okojie.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng