RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Bovi shares a first-look at 'My Village People'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy premieres June 11, 2021.

Bovi's 'My Village People' comedy poster [Instagram/@officialbovi]

Pulse Nigeria

Star comedian, Bovi Ugboma has debuted a first-look at his first collaboration with FilmOne, a comedy feature film titled 'My Village People'.

Recommended articles

Rooted in African folklore, the Niyi Akinmolayan directed and Bovi scripted dark comedy follows the story of Prince (played by Bovi), a young man whose frivolous lifestyle and weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.

Principal photography for the feature film kicked off in January with a star-studded cast including Nkem Owoh, Ada Ameh, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Rachael Oniga, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michaels, Sophia Alakija, Theresa Edem and Big Brother Naija reality star Venita Akpofure.

The upcoming project is co-produced by Matilda Sola, Mimi Bartels and Winnie Okpapi for Temple Motion Pictures and FilmOne Entertainment.

Bovi last featured in the Tosin Igho directed Nneka The Pretty Serpent remake where he starred as an investigative reporter. Prior to the 2020 film, the top stand-up comedian featured in his 2016 hit comedy feature film 'It's Her Day' alongside Ini Dima-Okojie.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession