Romcom “Dinner at my place" by award winning filmmaker Kevin Apaa hits cinemas Jan 28

Romantic Comedy “Dinner at my place”, A film by Award winning filmmaker “Kevin Apaa” to be Released in Cinemas Nationwide on January 28.

The movie “Dinner at my place” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Nonso (Timini Egbuson) who is planning to propose to his girlfriend (Sophie Alakija) over dinner, However things takes a turn for the worst when his Dramatic Ex-girlfriend (Bisola Aiyeola) shows up uninvited.

The story has a lot of humor and at the same time lots of Drama, Suspense and intrigues.

The movie stars your favorite actors such as Timini Egbuson, Bisola Aiyeola, Uche Montana, Charles Etubiebi, Oluyemi Solade, Debby Felix and Michael Sanni (Popularly known as Mc lively). From the synopsis and fantastic cast, You can tell that the movie is going to be a fun watch and a perfect Date night movie for you, your partner and family to see at the cinemas.

Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to see “Dinner at my place” at any of the select cinemas will stand a chance of winning a ticket to have an all expense paid Dinner Date with any of their choice cast from the movie .

This limited time offer is only available at select and participating Cinemas in select cities from the opening weekend January 28th - February 15th, 2022.

“Dinner at my place” is written & Directed by Kevin Apaa, Produced by Chiamaka Ebochue for Duku Pictures, and Distributed by filmone distribution.

