Ticket to Life: Geshin Salvador talks stripping new film of 'gratuitous picture of wealth'
The drama directed by Salvador is set to hit cinemas on September 23, 2022.
In an Instagram post revealing a teaser, the director hinted on the film being his attempt to capture the realities of humanity.
"To effectively capture the gut-wrenching travails experienced by humans in overcoming their life demons, it became imperative that I strip the film of ‘gratuitous and tasteless pictures of wealth or excess’ by setting the film in a world that is true to the soul of the story," Salvador wrote on Instagram.
"TICKET TO LIFE is a pulsating human story that needed to be told sincerely, hence, it deserved a minimalist approach to the making of it and I am glad I chose the arts over the usual unnecessary glamour that is now rife."
The Meroestream and Nubian Production collaboration written by Miskeen Anav from a story by Tomisin Ayoade, follows a young woman's quest for greener pastures that uncovers a haunting secret. She must make a deal with an archenemy to preserve her only means of survival against another enemy.
The Eugene Enogwe produced drama features an ensemble cast including Sambasa Nzeribe (AMVCA Slow Country), Linda Osifo (Tanwa Savage), Debby Emokpaire (Clinic Matters), Tina Mba (The Set Up) and Christian Ochiagha.
