Ticket to Life: Geshin Salvador talks stripping new film of 'gratuitous picture of wealth'

In an Instagram post revealing a teaser, the director hinted on the film being his attempt to capture the realities of humanity.

"To effectively capture the gut-wrenching travails experienced by humans in overcoming their life demons, it became imperative that I strip the film of ‘gratuitous and tasteless pictures of wealth or excess’ by setting the film in a world that is true to the soul of the story," Salvador wrote on Instagram.

"TICKET TO LIFE is a pulsating human story that needed to be told sincerely, hence, it deserved a minimalist approach to the making of it and I am glad I chose the arts over the usual unnecessary glamour that is now rife."

The Meroestream and Nubian Production collaboration written by Miskeen Anav from a story by Tomisin Ayoade, follows a young woman's quest for greener pastures that uncovers a haunting secret. She must make a deal with an archenemy to preserve her only means of survival against another enemy.