Check out the official trailer for Geshin Salvador's 'Ticket to Life'

Directed by ace filmmaker Geshin Salvador, and scripted by Miskeen Anav from a story by Tomisin Ayoade, the film promises a gripping tale centered around a young woman's search for greener pastures.

Check out the official synopsis:

After coming to Lagos from the village in search of greener pastures, Nafisat soon realizes that the grasses are not as green as they seem when discovering a haunting secret. She must then make a deal with an archenemy to preserve her only means of survival against another enemy.

“We wanted to make a film that is true to the Nigerian reality instead of a Hollywood wannabe. It was important to find a very good script, cast brilliant actors who deliver 10/10 and give the project to a director who is passionate about storytelling. We think we nailed it with Ticket to Life,” said Olayinka Quadri, the film’s Executive Producer.

The filmmaker added, “This film depicts the Nigerian reality so well, the actors bring something different to their previous work, it is funny and beautifully shot. The audience will come away talking about it and quoting the actors.”

‘Ticket to Life’ stars an ensemble cast including Sambasa Nzeribe, Linda Osifo, Debby Emokpaire, Tina Mba, and Christian Ochiagha.