Falz hints at 'Therapy' season 2
The comedy web series' first season premiered on YouTube in 2020.
Pulse Nigeria
The star singer and filmmaker recently made the revelation during an interview on Midday Show with Toolz Oniru on Beat FM.
"We wanted to do something different, looking at a scenario that was so easily relatable. That sort of marriage setting, husband and wife trying to sort out their differences with a very different kind of therapist," Falz shared.
"We didn't see it coming (the feedback). It sort of blew up, and everyone just watched it and now everyone is clamouring for season two. Season two might actually be coming soon."
Starring Falz, Toke Makinwa, Bovi and Josh2funny, the 10-episode comedy series premiered in August 2020 as the first project from Falz's production company, House21TV. The series became an instant hit with clips making it to social media platforms as funny memes.
