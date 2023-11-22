'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is Nigeria's most watched show on Netflix

In a post on Twitter, Jay Franklyn Jituboh, the director, thanked the cast and crew as he revealed that the project has maintained the top spot for three weeks consecutively.

Written by Jibutoh and Dale Falola, The Origin: Madam Koi Koi tells the story of a dark spirit that reawakens after being forgotten for decades to seek vengeance on a community that must pay the ultimate price.

Puzzled by the deaths of three people in the town, two inspectors, played by Deyemi Okanlawon and Baaj Adebule, go out to seek answers and soon get mixed up in the drama.

Co-produced by Jituboh and Michael W. Ndiomu, the cast includes Ireti Doyle, who plays the school administrator, Chioma Akpotha as a Catholic nun, Chukwuka Jude, Martha Ehinome, Nene Aliemeke, Tolulope Odebunmi, Omowunmi Dada, Ejiro Onojaife, Chuks Joseph, Kevin T. Solomon, Temidayo Akinboro, Iremide Adeoye and Racheal Emem Issac.