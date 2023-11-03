ADVERTISEMENT
'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

Faith Oloruntoyin

A date is set for viewers to go back to unravelling the mythical mystery.

The Origin: Madam Koi Koi returns with its second chapter [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]
The Origin: Madam Koi Koi returns with its second chapter [Instagram/kingjfranklyn]

This intriguing story is a two-part film, with its other half on the way, following the debut of the first part on October 31, 2023.

Written by Jay Franklyn Jituboh and Dale Falola, The Origin tells the story of a dark spirit that reawakens after being forgotten for decades to seek vengeance on a community that must pay the ultimate price.

Puzzled by the deaths of three people in the town, two inspectors, played by Deyemi Okanlawon and Baaj Adebule, go out to seek answers and soon get mixed up in the drama.

Co-produced by Jituboh (also serves as the director) and Michael W. Ndiomu, the cast of the horror title includes Ireti Doyle, who plays the school administrator, Chioma Akpotha as a catholic nun, Chukwuka Jude, Martha Ehinome, Nene Aliemeke, Tolulope Odebunmi, Omowunmi Dada, Ejiro Onojaife, Chuks Joseph, Kevin T. Solomon, Temidayo Akinboro, Iremide Adeoye and Racheal Emem Issac.

Set between 1971 and 1991, the Madam Koi Koi story has already risen to the number one most-watched Nigerian movie on Netflix, with Magenta Coal following closely behind.

The second installment of The Origin: Madam Koi Koi is scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2023.

Watch the teaser:

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

